Samosa in Decatur

Madras Mantra - Decatur
2179 Lawrenceville Hwy, STE A, Decatur
|Chat Samosa
|$7.00
Samosa (steamed rice cake) topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, potatoes and chutneys, sweet yogurt, and chickpea noodles
|Veg Samosa (VGN)
|$5.00
Deep-fried triangular shaped pastry stuffed with mixture of spiced potatoes and peas.
Chai Pani - Decatur
406 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur
|Samosa Chaat
|$9.99
Auntie-made samosa served over spicy garbanzo bean stew. Topped with sweet yogurt and tamarind & green chutneys. (vegan)