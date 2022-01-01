Samosa chaat in Decatur
Decatur restaurants that serve samosa chaat
Kailash Parbat
1685 Church Street, North Decatur
|SAMOSA CHAAT
|$8.99
A fried potato filled pastry dunked in chick peas sauce, topped with onions,
sweet and sour sauces, chilli chutney, yoghurt and sev, and garnished
with blended spices
Chai Pani - Decatur
406 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur
|SAMOSA CHAAT
|$10.99
Auntie-made samosa served over spicy garbanzo bean stew. Topped with sweet yogurt and tamarind & green chutneys. (vegan)