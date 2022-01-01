Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa chaat in Decatur

Decatur restaurants
Toast

Decatur restaurants that serve samosa chaat

Item pic

 

Kailash Parbat

1685 Church Street, North Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SAMOSA CHAAT$8.99
A fried potato filled pastry dunked in chick peas sauce, topped with onions,
sweet and sour sauces, chilli chutney, yoghurt and sev, and garnished
with blended spices
More about Kailash Parbat
Item pic

 

Chai Pani - Decatur

406 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur

Avg 4.6 (3560 reviews)
Takeout
SAMOSA CHAAT$10.99
Samosa Chaat$10.99
Auntie-made samosa served over spicy garbanzo bean stew. Topped with sweet yogurt and tamarind & green chutneys. (vegan)
More about Chai Pani - Decatur

