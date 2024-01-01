Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Decatur

Go
Decatur restaurants
Toast

Decatur restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Item pic

 

Napoleon's Grill - 2836 Lavista Road, Ste. A

2836 Lavista Road, Ste. A1, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$12.00
Topped with Monterey Jack & parmesan served wth tortilla chips
More about Napoleon's Grill - 2836 Lavista Road, Ste. A
Item pic

 

Platez Southern Kitchen and Cocktailz - 130 Clairemont Avenue

130 Clairemont Avenue, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE CHEESE DIP$16.00
DELICIOUSLY BLENDED SEASONED SPINACH, ARTICHOKE AND CHEESE BAKED TO A GOLDEN FINISH. SERVED WITH CRISPS.
ADD SALSA $1 ADD SOUR CREAM $1
More about Platez Southern Kitchen and Cocktailz - 130 Clairemont Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Decatur

Fried Rice

Chicken Wraps

Vegetarian Sandwiches

Salmon Salad

Chicken Rolls

Fish And Chips

Carbonara

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Decatur to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (916 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Lithonia

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Morrow

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (916 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (30 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1445 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1363 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (201 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston