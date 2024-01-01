Spinach and artichoke dip in Decatur
Decatur restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
2836 Lavista Road, Ste. A1, Decatur
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$12.00
Topped with Monterey Jack & parmesan served wth tortilla chips
130 Clairemont Avenue, Decatur
|SPINACH & ARTICHOKE CHEESE DIP
|$16.00
DELICIOUSLY BLENDED SEASONED SPINACH, ARTICHOKE AND CHEESE BAKED TO A GOLDEN FINISH. SERVED WITH CRISPS.
ADD SALSA $1 ADD SOUR CREAM $1