Spinach salad in Decatur

Decatur restaurants
Toast

Decatur restaurants that serve spinach salad

The Grove Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Grove Restaurant

2761 Lavista Rd, Decatur

Avg 4.2 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Chicken Spinach Salad$12.00
More about The Grove Restaurant
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

205 E Ponce De Leon Ave, Decatur

Avg 4.7 (6257 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Spinach Salad$10.50
Spinach, Seasonal Fruit, Strawberries, Toasted Almonds, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Dried Cranberries.
Recommended Dressing: Raspberry Vinaigrette
Spinach Salad$9.50
Spinach, Seasonal Fruit, Strawberries, Toasted Almonds, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Dried Cranberries.
Recommended Dressing: Raspberry Vinaigrette
More about Fresh to Order

