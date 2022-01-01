Spinach salad in Decatur
Decatur restaurants that serve spinach salad
The Grove Restaurant
2761 Lavista Rd, Decatur
|Roasted Chicken Spinach Salad
|$12.00
Fresh to Order
205 E Ponce De Leon Ave, Decatur
|1/2 Spinach Salad
|$10.50
Spinach, Seasonal Fruit, Strawberries, Toasted Almonds, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Dried Cranberries.
Recommended Dressing: Raspberry Vinaigrette
|Spinach Salad
|$9.50
