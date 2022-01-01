Tacos in Decatur
Decatur restaurants that serve tacos
More about BBQ Cafe
BBQ Cafe
310 East Howard Avenue, Decatur
|Street Tacos (2)
|$8.00
2 tacos in corn tortillas with filling, cilantro y onion
More about Mezcalito’s Cantina
Mezcalito’s Cantina
653 East Lake Dr, Decatur
|Taco Special
|$4.00
Two tacos rice and beans OR side salad
|Taco Choice
All tacos are served on flour tortillas but can be served on corn by notice. Also, all tacos contain dairy products so make sure to specify any preferences or allergies.