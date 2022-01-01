Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Taquitos in
Decatur
/
Decatur
/
Taquitos
Decatur restaurants that serve taquitos
La Chiquiada
110 West Trinity Place, Decatur
No reviews yet
Taquitos
$8.00
More about La Chiquiada
BBQ Cafe
310 East Howard Avenue, Decatur
No reviews yet
Carnitas Taquitos
$11.00
More about BBQ Cafe
Mezcalito’s Cantina - Decatur
653 East Lake Dr, Decatur
No reviews yet
Taquitos Dorados
$13.00
Three fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, topped with lettuce, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and crema and avocado sauce. Served with our "Green" rice and side salad.
More about Mezcalito’s Cantina - Decatur
