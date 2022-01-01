Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Decatur

Go
Decatur restaurants
Toast

Decatur restaurants that serve tarts

White Bull image

 

White Bull - 123 East court square

123 East court square, Decatur

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Tart$9.00
More about White Bull - 123 East court square
Wahoo! Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Wahoo! Grill

1042 W College Ave, Decatur

Avg 4.4 (1751 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Triple Berry Tart$8.00
Coconut Shortbread crust, rose pastry cream
More about Wahoo! Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Decatur

Greek Salad

Brisket

Veggie Quesadillas

Pretzels

Collard Greens

Quesadillas

Chicken Caesar Salad

Crab Cakes

Map

More near Decatur to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (558 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Morrow

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lithonia

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (558 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (870 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (878 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston