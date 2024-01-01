Turkey clubs in Decatur
Decatur restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q
BBQ
TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q
2759 E COLLEGE AVE, Decatur
|TURKEY CLUB
|$12.00
SMOKED TURKEY, APPLEWOOD BACON, SWISS CHZ, LETTUCE, TOMATO, & HOT HONEY MUSTARD BBQ ON CIABATTA CHOICE OF A SIDE.
More about Benchwarmers- DECATUR - 240 W. Ponce de Leon Ave
Benchwarmers- DECATUR - 240 W. Ponce de Leon Ave
240 W. Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur
|Ham & Turkey Club Wrap
|$14.00
Ham, Turkey, Bacon and Cheese wrapped up with lettuce and tomato and served with Ranch Dressing