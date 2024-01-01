Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Decatur

Decatur restaurants
Toast

Decatur restaurants that serve turkey clubs

BBQ

TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q

2759 E COLLEGE AVE, Decatur

Avg 4 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TURKEY CLUB$12.00
SMOKED TURKEY, APPLEWOOD BACON, SWISS CHZ, LETTUCE, TOMATO, & HOT HONEY MUSTARD BBQ ON CIABATTA CHOICE OF A SIDE.
More about TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q
Benchwarmers- DECATUR - 240 W. Ponce de Leon Ave

240 W. Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ham & Turkey Club Wrap$14.00
Ham, Turkey, Bacon and Cheese wrapped up with lettuce and tomato and served with Ranch Dressing
More about Benchwarmers- DECATUR - 240 W. Ponce de Leon Ave
Sprig Restaurant and Bar

2860 Lavista Road, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Bacon Club$14.00
provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo, spicy mustard, toasted sourdough
More about Sprig Restaurant and Bar

