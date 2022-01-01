Decatur restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Donnie's Homespun Pizza
126 S Oakland, Decatur
|Popular items
|Donnie’s Meatball
|$10.25
Homemade meatballs, mozzarella cheese & red sauce
|Paul Mccartney Wrap
|$10.25
Seitan, onion, peppers, mushroom, giardiniera, vegan cheese, mixed greens on pita
|16" Create Your Own TC
|$13.75
Use your imagination
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Head West Sub Stop
136 South Oakland, Decatur
|Popular items
|A. Reuben
|$8.99
pastrami, provolone, sauerkraut, 1,000 island
|B. Meatball
|$7.99
meatballs, provolone, onions
|G. Italian
|$8.99
pepperoni, ham, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomato, provolone, Italian dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Coney McKane's American Eatery
104 E. Prairie, Decatur
|Popular items
|Southwest Egg Rolls
|$7.99
Chicken, Black beans, corn salsa, spinach, pepperjack, chipotle glaze, and cilantro.
|Southern Fried Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with breaded chicken, shredded mozzarella and cheddar, tomato and a side of ranch.
|Coneys Classic Burger
|$5.49
Pressed thin and tastes like heaven on a bun. Served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo and mustard.
Simply Southern cafe
2509 E Nelson Park Rd, Decatur
|Popular items
|6-8
|$64.99
With the 6-8 Servings it will include: 2- 2lb meat of choice, 3 sides, bread, and choice of pie
The Café at RCC
1 College Park, Decatur
|Popular items
|Garden Salad
|$4.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Shredded Cheddar and Your Choice of Dressing
|Add Chicken
|$2.50
Add Chicken to a Salad
|Caesar Wrap
|$6.00
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing Wrapped in a Tomato Tortilla
Bistro Five Thirty Seven
1 College Park, Decatur
|Popular items
|Chicken Tortellini Soup
|$5.00
Spinach, Bacon, Cream
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.00
Granny Smith Apples, Dried Cranberries, Pecans
The Coffee House at RCC
1 College Park, Decatur