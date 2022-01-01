Decatur restaurants you'll love

Go
Decatur restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Decatur

Decatur's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Scroll right

Must-try Decatur restaurants

Donnie's Homespun Pizza image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Donnie's Homespun Pizza

126 S Oakland, Decatur

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Donnie’s Meatball$10.25
Homemade meatballs, mozzarella cheese & red sauce
Paul Mccartney Wrap$10.25
Seitan, onion, peppers, mushroom, giardiniera, vegan cheese, mixed greens on pita
16" Create Your Own TC$13.75
Use your imagination
More about Donnie's Homespun Pizza
Head West Sub Stop image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Head West Sub Stop

136 South Oakland, Decatur

Avg 4.2 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
A. Reuben$8.99
pastrami, provolone, sauerkraut, 1,000 island
B. Meatball$7.99
meatballs, provolone, onions
G. Italian$8.99
pepperoni, ham, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomato, provolone, Italian dressing
More about Head West Sub Stop
Coney McKane's American Eatery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Coney McKane's American Eatery

104 E. Prairie, Decatur

Avg 4.6 (1080 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Southwest Egg Rolls$7.99
Chicken, Black beans, corn salsa, spinach, pepperjack, chipotle glaze, and cilantro.
Southern Fried Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with breaded chicken, shredded mozzarella and cheddar, tomato and a side of ranch.
Coneys Classic Burger$5.49
Pressed thin and tastes like heaven on a bun. Served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo and mustard.
More about Coney McKane's American Eatery
Simply Southern cafe image

 

Simply Southern cafe

2509 E Nelson Park Rd, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
6-8$64.99
With the 6-8 Servings it will include: 2- 2lb meat of choice, 3 sides, bread, and choice of pie
More about Simply Southern cafe
Consumer pic

 

The Café at RCC

1 College Park, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garden Salad$4.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Shredded Cheddar and Your Choice of Dressing
Add Chicken$2.50
Add Chicken to a Salad
Caesar Wrap$6.00
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing Wrapped in a Tomato Tortilla
More about The Café at RCC
Consumer pic

 

Bistro Five Thirty Seven

1 College Park, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tortellini Soup$5.00
Spinach, Bacon, Cream
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.00
Granny Smith Apples, Dried Cranberries, Pecans
More about Bistro Five Thirty Seven
Banner pic

 

The Coffee House at RCC

1 College Park, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Coffee House at RCC

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Decatur

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Decatur to explore

Champaign

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Urbana

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mahomet

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Champaign

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston