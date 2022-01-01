Decatur sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Decatur

Donnie's Homespun Pizza image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Donnie's Homespun Pizza

126 S Oakland, Decatur

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Paul Mccartney Wrap$10.25
Seitan, onion, peppers, mushroom, giardiniera, vegan cheese, mixed greens on pita
12" Create Your Own TC$9.50
Use your imagination
10" Create Your Own DD$9.75
Use your imagination
More about Donnie's Homespun Pizza
Head West Sub Stop image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Head West Sub Stop

136 South Oakland, Decatur

Avg 4.2 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
A. Reuben$8.99
pastrami, provolone, sauerkraut, 1,000 island
B. Meatball$7.99
meatballs, provolone, onions
G. Italian$8.99
pepperoni, ham, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomato, provolone, Italian dressing
More about Head West Sub Stop
Coney McKane's American Eatery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Coney McKane's American Eatery

104 E. Prairie, Decatur

Avg 4.6 (1080 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Southern Fried Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with breaded chicken, shredded mozzarella and cheddar, tomato and a side of ranch.
Coney's Lunch Combo$8.99
Half sandwich (look for the star icon) combined with a cup of soup or side salad and a sampling of our signature chips.
One Great Taco Salad
Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, diced tomato, shredded cheese, sour cream and salsa over tortilla chips.
More about Coney McKane's American Eatery

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Decatur

Chicken Salad

Map

