Decatur sandwich spots you'll love

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Donnie's Homespun Pizza
126 S Oakland, Decatur
Popular items
Paul Mccartney Wrap
|$10.25
Seitan, onion, peppers, mushroom, giardiniera, vegan cheese, mixed greens on pita
12" Create Your Own TC
|$9.50
Use your imagination
10" Create Your Own DD
|$9.75
Use your imagination
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Head West Sub Stop
136 South Oakland, Decatur
Popular items
A. Reuben
|$8.99
pastrami, provolone, sauerkraut, 1,000 island
B. Meatball
|$7.99
meatballs, provolone, onions
G. Italian
|$8.99
pepperoni, ham, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomato, provolone, Italian dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Coney McKane's American Eatery
104 E. Prairie, Decatur
Popular items
Southern Fried Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with breaded chicken, shredded mozzarella and cheddar, tomato and a side of ranch.
Coney's Lunch Combo
|$8.99
Half sandwich (look for the star icon) combined with a cup of soup or side salad and a sampling of our signature chips.
One Great Taco Salad
Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, diced tomato, shredded cheese, sour cream and salsa over tortilla chips.