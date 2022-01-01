Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Decatur

Go
Decatur restaurants
Toast

Decatur restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Consumer pic

 

Bistro Five Thirty Seven

1 College Park, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.00
More about Bistro Five Thirty Seven
Coney McKane's American Eatery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Coney Mckane's American Eatery-104 E. Prairie

104 E. Prairie, Decatur

Avg 4.6 (1080 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN & NOODLES$10.99
More about Coney Mckane's American Eatery-104 E. Prairie

Browse other tasty dishes in Decatur

Ravioli

Salmon

Waffles

Caesar Salad

Chef Salad

Taco Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Pies

Map

More near Decatur to explore

Champaign

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Urbana

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Mahomet

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Champaign

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (584 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (367 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (608 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston