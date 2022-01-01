Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken salad sandwiches in
Decatur
/
Decatur
/
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Decatur restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
The Café at RCC
1 College Park, Decatur
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$5.50
Served with Choice of Side
More about The Café at RCC
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Coney McKane's American Eatery
104 E. Prairie, Decatur
Avg 4.6
(1080 reviews)
Half chicken salad sandwich
$4.99
More about Coney McKane's American Eatery
