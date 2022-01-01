Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pies in
Decatur
/
Decatur
/
Pies
Decatur restaurants that serve pies
Bistro Five Thirty Seven
1 College Park, Decatur
No reviews yet
Pecan Pie
$6.00
More about Bistro Five Thirty Seven
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Coney Mckane's American Eatery-104 E. Prairie
104 E. Prairie, Decatur
Avg 4.6
(1080 reviews)
Piece Fruit Pie
$3.99
Piece Cream Pie
$3.49
More about Coney Mckane's American Eatery-104 E. Prairie
