Pretzels in Decatur
Decatur restaurants that serve pretzels
More about Bistro Five Thirty Seven
Bistro Five Thirty Seven
1 College Park, Decatur
|Jumbo Pretzel
|$11.00
Queso, Beer Cheese, Hot Mustard
More about Coney McKane's American Eatery
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Coney McKane's American Eatery
104 E. Prairie, Decatur
|Pretzel Bites
|$5.99
Bite sized morsels, salted and served warm with your choice of dipping sauce
|CLASSIC PRETZEL MELT
|$7.99
Grilled pretzel bun with ham or turkey, provolone, mayo and a hint of pepper and dill.