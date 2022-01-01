Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Decatur

Decatur restaurants
Decatur restaurants that serve pretzels

Bistro Five Thirty Seven

1 College Park, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jumbo Pretzel$11.00
Queso, Beer Cheese, Hot Mustard
More about Bistro Five Thirty Seven
The Café at RCC

1 College Park, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel Fries$3.50
More about The Café at RCC
Coney McKane's American Eatery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Coney McKane's American Eatery

104 E. Prairie, Decatur

Avg 4.6 (1080 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Bites$5.99
Bite sized morsels, salted and served warm with your choice of dipping sauce
CLASSIC PRETZEL MELT$7.99
Grilled pretzel bun with ham or turkey, provolone, mayo and a hint of pepper and dill.
More about Coney McKane's American Eatery

