Quesadillas in Decatur

Decatur restaurants
Decatur restaurants that serve quesadillas

Bistro Five Thirty Seven

1 College Park, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla Burger$12.00
Flour Tortillas, Shredded Jack Cheese, Onions, Peppers, Bacon, Jalapeno Ranch
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Donnie's Homespun Pizza

126 S Oakland, Decatur

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla$7.50
3 cheese blend, side of salsa & sour cream Add chicken: $1.00
Vegan Quesadilla$8.50
Vegan mozzarella, onion, green pepper, whole wheat tortilla
The Café at RCC

1 College Park, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$6.50
Crispy or Grilled Chicken with Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Bell Pepper and Bacon. Served with Choice of Side
Quesadilla$5.50
Tomato Tortilla with Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Bell Pepper and Bacon. Served with Choice of Side
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Coney McKane's American Eatery

104 E. Prairie, Decatur

Avg 4.6 (1080 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN BACON RANCH QUESADILLA$9.49
Chicken, shredded cheese, bacon and ranch dressing. Served with salsa and sour cream.
