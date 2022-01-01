Quesadillas in Decatur
Decatur restaurants that serve quesadillas
Bistro Five Thirty Seven
1 College Park, Decatur
|Quesadilla Burger
|$12.00
Flour Tortillas, Shredded Jack Cheese, Onions, Peppers, Bacon, Jalapeno Ranch
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Donnie's Homespun Pizza
126 S Oakland, Decatur
|Quesadilla
|$7.50
3 cheese blend, side of salsa & sour cream Add chicken: $1.00
|Vegan Quesadilla
|$8.50
Vegan mozzarella, onion, green pepper, whole wheat tortilla
The Café at RCC
1 College Park, Decatur
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.50
Crispy or Grilled Chicken with Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Bell Pepper and Bacon. Served with Choice of Side
|Quesadilla
|$5.50
Tomato Tortilla with Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Bell Pepper and Bacon. Served with Choice of Side