Salmon in Decatur

Decatur restaurants
Decatur restaurants that serve salmon

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Donnie's Homespun Pizza

126 S Oakland, Decatur

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Burger$10.50
Handmade salmon burger, dill, lettuce, onion and pesto mayo. Served on a wheat bun.
More about Donnie's Homespun Pizza
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Coney McKane's American Eatery

104 E. Prairie, Decatur

Avg 4.6 (1080 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$14.99
8oz. salmon filet grilled with your
choice of lemon pepper, bourbon
sauce, teriyaki or our own chipotle
glaze. Served on a bed of rice and your
choice of one side.
More about Coney McKane's American Eatery

