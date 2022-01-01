Go
Deccan Spice

Deccan Spice has been serving Jersey City since 2012. Our mission is to provide authentic Indian dishes in a friendly environment. We look forward to adding you to our long history of happy customers.

SOUPS • CURRY

771 Newark Ave • $$

Avg 4 (1142 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Dum Biryani$13.99
Chicken cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices.
Garlic Naan$5.49
Malabar Parotta$3.99
Goat Dum Biryani$17.99
Goat cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices.
White Rice$1.99
Gobi Manchurian Biryani$14.99
Marinated fresh cauliflower florets and layered cooked with special secret spices and basmati rice.
Vegetable Dum Biryani$12.99
Mixed vegetables cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices.
Chicken 555$13.99
Fried chicken sauteed with chef special sauces.
Butter Naan$4.99
Deccan Special Biryani$15.99
Curried boneless chicken cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

771 Newark Ave

Jersey City NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
