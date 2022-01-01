Deccan Spice
Deccan Spice has been serving Jersey City since 2012. Our mission is to provide authentic Indian dishes in a friendly environment. We look forward to adding you to our long history of happy customers.
SOUPS • CURRY
771 Newark Ave • $$
771 Newark Ave
Jersey City NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
