DeCheco's Pizzeria

Voted BEST pizza in Akron

2075 S Main St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

small pizza$7.00
homemade 9 inch pizza dough cut into 4 slices
famous white
famous white sauce, tomato, banana pepper, black olive, fresh basil
jumbo bone-in
the traditional buffalo style wing that is great for dipping or tossed in any of our sauces.
medium pizza$11.00
homemade 12 inch pizza dough cut into 8 slices
meatlovers
signature red sauce, pepperoni, capicola, sausage, bacon
dippers$1.00
2oz side sauce
large pizza$13.00
homemade 14 inch pizza dough cut into 12 slices
chicken dinner
our chicken is always fresh, locally sourced & broasted in canola oil, served with jojo’s and coleslaw.
pickle
famous white sauce, lots and lots of pickles, dill seasoning, crushed potato chips
jojo’s$7.00
fresh hand cut potatoes breaded and broasted
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2075 S Main St.

Akron OH

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
