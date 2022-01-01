Decibel Korean Fried Chicken

Go
Cockadoodle doo, motha' Cluckers! At Decibel, we are LOUD and proud of our Korean Fried Chicken. We started as the "Yet-to-be-Named Korean Fried Chicken Pop-Up" slingin' that crispy crispy in Kroger's OTR foodhall. Today, we are two locations strong and lookin' to spread our wings. So turn out and turn up! We're ready to feed you some extra-crunchy, mighty-crispified, and always-delicious Korean Fried Chicken.

922 E McMillian St

Tuesday Drumstick Special$2.00
Feed the Flock Platter 20pc$40.00
Sprite$2.00
Coke$2.00
Feed the Flock Platter 10pc$20.00
Diet Coke$2.00
Coke Zero$2.00
922 E McMillian St

Cincinnati OH

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
