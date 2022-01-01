Deck of Flavors
@ theDeck it's all about flavors,
12 flavors of Frozen Yogurt and over 13 flavors to choose from for your Italian Cappuccino, Macchiato, or Latte! We also service Fresh Ingredient In-House Made Soups!
SOUPS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Location
1217 Sheridan Rd. Suite D
Winthrop Harbor IL
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
