Deck House Tavern
Open for lunch, dinner and evening drinks. Featuring creative cocktails and a wide selection of local beers with a pub-style menu and brick oven pizza. Located at Seacoast Adventure enjoy family fun year-round at the outside adventure park and trivia, cornhole, and more at the Deck House.
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
930 Roosevelt Trl • $$
Location
930 Roosevelt Trl
Windham ME
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
