Deck House Tavern

Open for lunch, dinner and evening drinks. Featuring creative cocktails and a wide selection of local beers with a pub-style menu and brick oven pizza. Located at Seacoast Adventure enjoy family fun year-round at the outside adventure park and trivia, cornhole, and more at the Deck House.

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

930 Roosevelt Trl • $$

Avg 4 (442 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Grilled Cheese$6.00
American cheese on toasted white bread. Served with choice of side: french fries, carrot sticks, potato chips, or apple slices.
Deck House Tavern Burger$15.50
7 oz hand pressed black Angus burger, topped with applewood bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served on a sesame seed brioche bun with a crispy onion ring on top.
Sweet Potato Burger$13.50
Our recipe is made with roasted sweet potato, black beans, bell peppers, and seasonings with fontina cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Served on a sesame seed brioche bun with a crispy onion ring on top.
Steak & Salad$19.50
8 oz of sirloin steak tips, baby greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrot, red onion, and croutons. Served with a balsamic vinaigrette.
DH Mac Bowl$10.50
Housemade cheese sauce with cavatappi spirals.
Add chopped bacon $3, shredded bbq pork $4, pulled chicken $4, or chicken tenders $6
Wicked Wings 12 piece$17.00
Wing Sauce: buffalo, honey sriracha, pineapple sweet chili, or BBQ.
Served with celery and carrots and a choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Wicked Wings 6 piece$9.00
Wing Sauce: buffalo, honey sriracha, pineapple sweet chili, or BBQ.
Served with celery and carrots and a choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Hand-Battered Chicken Tenders$10.50
Hand-battered all-natural chicken breast with no antibiotics ever, and is served with a trio of dipping sauces (honey mustard, BBQ, pineapple sweet chili).
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
Three piece breaded white meat chicken. Served with choice of side: french fries, carrot sticks, potato chips, or apple slices.
Side of Fries$5.00
930 Roosevelt Trl

Windham ME

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
