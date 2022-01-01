Go
Deck Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

2202 W Platt Street • $

Avg 4.8 (24 reviews)

Popular Items

CAULIFLOWER CRUST
GARLIC BREAD$2.95
JUMBO WINGS$7.20
THE WORKS
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives
GARLIC LOAF$2.95
With Marinara
MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS$6.95
6 Mozzerella Sticks with Marinara
CHEESE PIZZA
GARLIC KNOTS$3.95
With Marinara
THE WORKS
CHEESE PIZZA
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

2202 W Platt Street

Tampa FL

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

