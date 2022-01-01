Go
DeCo On The Go

Eat-In, Takeout and Delivery (Grubhub)

111 west 10th street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Shrimp Po Boy$13.00
Jumbo panko crusted Cajun shrimp, lettuce, tomato, remoulade sauce
Margherita Pizza$14.00
san marzano tomatoes, fior di latte, basil, evoo
Caprese Sandwich$12.00
fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil pesto, arugula
Al’s Signature Roll$14.00
fried shrimp, avocado, spicy sauce, crabstick & eel sauce
Cheese Pizza$12.00
san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, white cheddar, provolone,
sprinkled gouda.
Spicy Honey Pizza$15.00
fresh mozzarella, tomato, pepperoni
Yukon Gold Fries$5.00
Turkey$12.00
Honey-roasted turkey breast, provolone, long roll
All Hoagies come with: oil and vinegar, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, banana peppers and can be made into a bowl (no bread)
Italian$12.00
prosciutto, Genoa salami, ham, sharp provolone, long roll
Broccoli Salad$13.00
gouda, cranberry, bacon, sunflower seeds, brussels sprouts, red onion, maple dressing
Location

wilmington DE

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
