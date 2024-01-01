Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Decorah

Decorah restaurants
Decorah restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Mill Street Mocha Drive Thru

909 S Mill St, Decorah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Croissant$5.50
Enjoy with or without craisins, this classic grab n go sandwich option is the perfect addition to lunch at the office, while running errands or just to simplify your day at home. Served cold, on a croissant, come try one today with a side of potato salad and a Strawberry Fields to wash it all down!
More about Mill Street Mocha Drive Thru
Mabe's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mabe's Pizza

110 E Water St, Decorah

Avg 4.7 (1035 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.25
Your choice of grilled, crispy or buffalo chicken, romaine or iceberg lettuce, shredded Parmesan and a zesty Caesar dressing.
Chicken Bacon Salad$11.45
Iceberg lettuce topped with fresh vegetables, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, shredded cheddar cheese and your choice of dressing.
More about Mabe's Pizza

