Chicken salad in Decorah
Mill Street Mocha Drive Thru
909 S Mill St, Decorah
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$5.50
Enjoy with or without craisins, this classic grab n go sandwich option is the perfect addition to lunch at the office, while running errands or just to simplify your day at home. Served cold, on a croissant, come try one today with a side of potato salad and a Strawberry Fields to wash it all down!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mabe's Pizza
110 E Water St, Decorah
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.25
Your choice of grilled, crispy or buffalo chicken, romaine or iceberg lettuce, shredded Parmesan and a zesty Caesar dressing.
|Chicken Bacon Salad
|$11.45
Iceberg lettuce topped with fresh vegetables, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, shredded cheddar cheese and your choice of dressing.