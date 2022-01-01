Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Decorah

Go
Decorah restaurants
Toast

Decorah restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Consumer pic

 

Magpie Cafe & Coffeehouse

202 West Water Street, Decorah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Udi's Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Magpie Cafe & Coffeehouse
Item pic

 

Mill Street Mocha Drive Thru

909 S. Mill Street, Decorah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.25
More about Mill Street Mocha Drive Thru

Browse other tasty dishes in Decorah

Cinnamon Rolls

Croissants

Cookies

Muffins

Cappuccino

Map

More near Decorah to explore

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston