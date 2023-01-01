Salmon in Decorah
Decorah restaurants that serve salmon
More about Toppling Goliath Brewing Company
Toppling Goliath Brewing Company
1600 Prosperity Road, Decorah
|Salmon Salad
|$18.00
Kale, carrot, kohlrabi, radicchio, broccoli, and Brussels sprouts with fresh seared salmon, cashew butter, cashew pieces, and sesame soy dressing
More about Magpie Cafe & Coffeehouse
Magpie Cafe & Coffeehouse
202 West Water Street, Decorah
|Salmon LOX Bagel
|$10.50
Plain bagel toasted with cream cheese, onion, tomato, cucumber, capers, and cured salmon
|Salmon Salad
|$13.50
LOX salmon, house candied walnuts, cucumber, sprouts, tomato, & feta on a bed of mixed greens with house-made ginger dressing