Tacos in Decorah

Decorah restaurants
Decorah restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Toppling Goliath Brewing Company

1600 Prosperity Road, Decorah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Pizza$20.00
Seasoned ground beef, three-cheese blend, and fresh tomato sauce finished with tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, and nacho cheese chips. All pizzas are 14” and come on house-brewed thin crust.
More about Toppling Goliath Brewing Company
Mabe's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mabe's Pizza

110 E Water St, Decorah

Avg 4.7 (1035 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SM Taco Supr$17.10
LG Taco$23.65
Seasoned beef, taco chips, lettuce, tomato and cheese.
SM Taco Supr$17.10
Seasoned beef, onion, black olive and cheese, topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomato and taco chips.
More about Mabe's Pizza

