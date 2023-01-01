Tacos in Decorah
Decorah restaurants that serve tacos
Toppling Goliath Brewing Company
1600 Prosperity Road, Decorah
|Taco Pizza
|$20.00
Seasoned ground beef, three-cheese blend, and fresh tomato sauce finished with tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, and nacho cheese chips. All pizzas are 14” and come on house-brewed thin crust.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mabe's Pizza
110 E Water St, Decorah
|SM Taco Supr
|$17.10
|LG Taco
|$23.65
Seasoned beef, taco chips, lettuce, tomato and cheese.
Seasoned beef, onion, black olive and cheese, topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomato and taco chips.