Dedham restaurants you'll love

Dedham restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Dedham

Dedham's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Sandwich
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Gastropubs
Must-try Dedham restaurants

El Centro image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • EMPANADAS • FRENCH FRIES

El Centro

338 Washington St, Dedham

Avg 3.8 (331 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TACO Barbacoa$5.00
EMPANADAS$6.00
Enchiladas$17.00
Bellagio Pizza & Grill image

PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Bellagio Pizza & Grill

505 High St, Dedham

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
MOZZARELLA STICKS
With Marinara Sauce
GREEK$8.09
feta, iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, green peppers, red peppers, pepperoncinis, kalamata olives
CEASAR$7.09
romaine lettuce,croutons, parmesan cheese
Il Massimo image

FRENCH FRIES

Il Massimo

400 Legacy Pl, Dedham

Avg 4.6 (354 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fettuccini Bolognese$25.00
Slow Braised Veal, Beef and Pork Ragu, Pecorino Romano
Eggplant Appetizer$15.00
Layered Eggplant, Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce
Chicken Marsala$23.00
Chicken Breast, Seasonal Mushrooms, Fontina Potato Cake
Horse Thieves Tavern image

HAMBURGERS

Horse Thieves Tavern

585 High Street, Dedham

Avg 4 (103 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burger$15.00
grilled 8oz ground beef patty with or without cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a fresh bun with french fries or green salad
Grilled Chicken Quinoa Bowl$16.00
warm grilled chicken, quinoa, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese and hazelnuts, dressed with white wine vinaigrette
Brussel sprouts$9.00
maple roasted Brussel sprouts, thick cut bacon, hazelnuts
Oscar's image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Oscar's

380 Washington Street, Dedham

Avg 4.2 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Short Rib$20.00
Oscar Burger$15.00
Fish and Chips$17.00
PG image

 

PG

600 Providence Hwy, Dedham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD$24.99
2 Meatballs Side$1.00
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
AA image

 

AA

600 Providence Hwy, Dedham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
French Fries$3.19
Chicken w/ Cheese !!
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo image

 

Papa Gino's & D'Angelo

600 Providence Highway, Dedham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken w/ Cheese !!
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD$24.99
Pastrami
Ron's Gourmet Ice Cream image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Ron's Gourmet Ice Cream

559 High St, Dedham

Avg 4.6 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quarts$13.50
Extra Thick Frappe$9.95
Regular Sundae$7.95
Victory Bar & Grille image

 

Victory Bar & Grille

233 Elm Street, Dedham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Reuben$13.25
Ck Parmesan$14.25
PIZZA • MEATBALLS • SANDWICHES

Santoro's Sicilian Trattoria

211 bridge Street, Dedham

Avg 4.6 (91 reviews)
Takeout
Gourmet Caterers - Instron

825 University Avenue, Norwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
La Taquería - Dedham

320 Washington Street, Dedham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Friendly Toast Dedham

680 Legacy Pl, Dedham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Dedham

French Fries

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Tenders

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Short Ribs

Fish And Chips

