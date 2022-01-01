Dedham bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Dedham

Il Massimo image

FRENCH FRIES

Il Massimo

400 Legacy Pl, Dedham

Avg 4.6 (354 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fettuccini Bolognese$25.00
Slow Braised Veal, Beef and Pork Ragu, Pecorino Romano
Eggplant Appetizer$15.00
Layered Eggplant, Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce
Chicken Marsala$23.00
Chicken Breast, Seasonal Mushrooms, Fontina Potato Cake
More about Il Massimo
Horse Thieves Tavern image

HAMBURGERS

Horse Thieves Tavern

585 High Street, Dedham

Avg 4 (103 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burger$15.00
grilled 8oz ground beef patty with or without cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a fresh bun with french fries or green salad
Grilled Chicken Quinoa Bowl$16.00
warm grilled chicken, quinoa, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese and hazelnuts, dressed with white wine vinaigrette
Brussel sprouts$9.00
maple roasted Brussel sprouts, thick cut bacon, hazelnuts
More about Horse Thieves Tavern
Oscar's image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Oscar's

380 Washington Street, Dedham

Avg 4.2 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Short Rib$20.00
Oscar Burger$15.00
Fish and Chips$17.00
More about Oscar's
Victory Bar & Grille image

 

Victory Bar & Grille

233 Elm Street, Dedham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Reuben$13.25
Ck Parmesan$14.25
More about Victory Bar & Grille

