Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Avocado salad in
Dedham
/
Dedham
/
Avocado Salad
Dedham restaurants that serve avocado salad
Genki Sushi
202 Legacy Place, Dedham
No reviews yet
Avocado Salad
$9.95
Avocado, cucumber, crab stick and flying fish roe with mayo
More about Genki Sushi
Menya Jiro- Dedham - 756 Legacy Place
756 Legacy Place, Dedham
No reviews yet
CRAB AVOCADO SALAD
$14.00
More about Menya Jiro- Dedham - 756 Legacy Place
Browse other tasty dishes in Dedham
Arugula Salad
Chile Relleno
Ravioli
Vegetable Soup
Fish Tacos
Cookies
Tostadas
Pho
More near Dedham to explore
Roslindale
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Norwood
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Needham
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
Avg 3.5
(14 restaurants)
Milton
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
West Roxbury
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Westwood
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Hyde Park
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Needham Heights
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(730 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(141 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(299 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(507 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(811 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(102 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(510 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(251 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston