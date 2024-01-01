Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Dedham

Go
Dedham restaurants
Toast

Dedham restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Il Massimo

400 Legacy Pl, Dedham

Avg 4.6 (354 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake (Gluten Free)$10.00
New York Style Cheesecake, Luxardo Cherries (Gluten Free)
More about Il Massimo
Consumer pic

 

Orchid 7 Fusion Bar & Grill

565 High Street, Dedham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesecake$9.95
More about Orchid 7 Fusion Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Dedham

Chile Relleno

Turkey Clubs

Sweet Potato Fries

Fish Tacos

Ravioli

Shumai

Carne Asada

Burritos

Map

More near Dedham to explore

Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Norwood

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Needham

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (14 restaurants)

Milton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Needham Heights

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (730 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (811 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (102 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (251 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston