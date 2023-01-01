Chicken fajitas in Dedham
Dedham restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about Temazcal Dedham 660 Legacy Place - Dedham TTC
Temazcal Dedham 660 Legacy Place - Dedham TTC
660 Legacy Place, Dedham
|Chicken Fajitas
|$22.00
Chili-Lime Marinade, Jicama, Onion, Poblano, Red Pepper, Avocado
More about La Taquería - Dedham - 320 Washington Street
La Taquería - Dedham - 320 Washington Street
320 Washington Street, Dedham
|CHICKEN FAJITAS
|$15.99
Grilled pepers and onions served with lettuce ,pico de Gallo,cheese,flour tortillas, rice and beans
|CHICKEN AND STEAK FAJITAS
|$17.99
Grilled pepers and onions served with lettuce ,pico de Gallo,cheese,flour tortillas, rice and beans