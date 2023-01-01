Chili in Dedham
Dedham restaurants that serve chili
More about 29 Bistro | Pho x Thai
29 Bistro | Pho x Thai
29 Bryant Street, Dedham
|House made Chili oil (4oz)
|$4.00
More about The Halfway Cafe Dedham
The Halfway Cafe Dedham
174 Washington Street, Dedham
|Bowl Halfway Chili
|$11.29
Homemade, slow simmered beef, beans, tomatoes, onions, peppers and sausage. Melted cheese, sour cream - served with tortilla chips.
|Cup Halfway Chili
|$9.95
Homemade, slow simmered beef, beans, tomatoes, onions, peppers and sausage. Melted cheese, sour cream - served with tortilla chips.
|Sweet Chili Cauliflower
|$14.95
Deep fried cauliflower tossed in sweet chili sauce with a side of chipotle ranch dipping sauce.