Chili in Dedham

29 Bistro | Pho x Thai

29 Bryant Street, Dedham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
House made Chili oil (4oz)$4.00
More about 29 Bistro | Pho x Thai
Item pic

 

The Halfway Cafe Dedham

174 Washington Street, Dedham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bowl Halfway Chili$11.29
Homemade, slow simmered beef, beans, tomatoes, onions, peppers and sausage. Melted cheese, sour cream - served with tortilla chips.
Cup Halfway Chili$9.95
Homemade, slow simmered beef, beans, tomatoes, onions, peppers and sausage. Melted cheese, sour cream - served with tortilla chips.
Sweet Chili Cauliflower$14.95
Deep fried cauliflower tossed in sweet chili sauce with a side of chipotle ranch dipping sauce.
More about The Halfway Cafe Dedham

