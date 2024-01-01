Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate cake in
Dedham
/
Dedham
/
Chocolate Cake
Dedham restaurants that serve chocolate cake
FRENCH FRIES
Il Massimo
400 Legacy Pl, Dedham
Avg 4.6
(354 reviews)
Chocolate Cake
$11.00
More about Il Massimo
Orchid 7 Fusion Bar & Grill
565 High Street, Dedham
No reviews yet
Chocolate Layer Cake
$9.95
More about Orchid 7 Fusion Bar & Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Dedham
Crab Rangoon
Tostadas
Calamari
Chicken Wraps
Carne Asada
Quesadillas
Pork Belly
Mozzarella Sticks
More near Dedham to explore
Roslindale
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Needham
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Norwood
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Milton
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
Avg 3.5
(13 restaurants)
West Roxbury
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Westwood
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Hyde Park
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Needham Heights
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(717 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(132 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(294 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(502 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(787 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(95 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(501 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(241 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston