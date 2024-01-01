Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Dedham

Dedham restaurants
Dedham restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Il Massimo

400 Legacy Pl, Dedham

Avg 4.6 (354 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$11.00
More about Il Massimo
Orchid 7 Fusion Bar & Grill

565 High Street, Dedham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Layer Cake$9.95
More about Orchid 7 Fusion Bar & Grill

