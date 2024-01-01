Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Dedham
/
Dedham
/
Cookies
Dedham restaurants that serve cookies
PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Bellagio Pizza & Grill
505 High St, Dedham
Avg 5
(1 review)
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
$1.25
More about Bellagio Pizza & Grill
La Taquería - Dedham - 320 Washington Street
320 Washington Street, Dedham
No reviews yet
Oreo Cookie Tres Leche
$5.99
More about La Taquería - Dedham - 320 Washington Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Dedham
Chicken Wraps
Cheesecake
Lobsters
Salmon
Short Ribs
Tacos
Chicken Pizza
Chips And Salsa
More near Dedham to explore
Roslindale
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Norwood
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Needham
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
Avg 3.5
(14 restaurants)
Milton
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
West Roxbury
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Westwood
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Hyde Park
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Needham Heights
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(730 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(141 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(299 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(507 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(811 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(102 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(510 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(251 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston