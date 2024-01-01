Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Dedham

Go
Dedham restaurants
Toast

Dedham restaurants that serve edamame

Item pic

 

29 Bistro | Pho x Thai

29 Bryant Street, Dedham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$7.50
Freshest Japanese soybean pods
quick steamed
with a sprinkle of sea salt.
More about 29 Bistro | Pho x Thai
Main pic

 

Menya Jiro- Dedham - 756 Legacy Place

756 Legacy Place, Dedham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
EDAMAME$6.00
More about Menya Jiro- Dedham - 756 Legacy Place

Browse other tasty dishes in Dedham

Sliders

Rangoon

French Fries

Chimichangas

Clams

Mozzarella Sticks

Pho

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Dedham to explore

Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Needham

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Norwood

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Milton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (13 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Needham Heights

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (716 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (502 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (784 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (94 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (499 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (242 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston