Egg rolls in Dedham
Dedham restaurants that serve egg rolls
The Halfway Cafe Dedham
174 Washington Street, Dedham
|Steak & Cheese Egg Roll
|$13.95
Shaved steak, peppers, onions and a 3 cheese blend in a crispy fried wonton wrapper served with chipotle ranch dipping sauce.
The Friendly Toast - Dedham, MA - Dedham, Massachussetts
680 Legacy Pl, Dedham
|Egg Rolls
|$12.50
Two crispy egg rolls filled with scrambled eggs, house corned beef hash, pickled onion slaw & Cheddar cheese - served with hot honey sauce for dipping.