Egg rolls in Dedham

Dedham restaurants
Dedham restaurants that serve egg rolls

The Halfway Cafe Dedham

174 Washington Street, Dedham

Steak & Cheese Egg Roll$13.95
Shaved steak, peppers, onions and a 3 cheese blend in a crispy fried wonton wrapper served with chipotle ranch dipping sauce.
The Friendly Toast - Dedham, MA - Dedham, Massachussetts

680 Legacy Pl, Dedham

Egg Rolls$12.50
Two crispy egg rolls filled with scrambled eggs, house corned beef hash, pickled onion slaw & Cheddar cheese - served with hot honey sauce for dipping.
