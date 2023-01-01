Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Dedham

Dedham restaurants
Dedham restaurants that serve fajitas

Temazcal Dedham 660 Legacy Place - Dedham TTC

660 Legacy Place, Dedham

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Fajitas$30.00
Achiote Rubbed, Chorizo, Onion, Avocado, Poblano, Red Pepper
Chicken Fajitas$22.00
Chili-Lime Marinade, Jicama, Onion, Poblano, Red Pepper, Avocado
Shrimp Fajitas$25.00
Grilled Shrimp, Onion, Jicama, Poblano, Red Pepper, Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado
More about Temazcal Dedham 660 Legacy Place - Dedham TTC
La Taquería - Dedham - 320 Washington Street

320 Washington Street, Dedham

Takeout
CHICKEN FAJITAS$15.99
Grilled pepers and onions served with lettuce ,pico de Gallo,cheese,flour tortillas, rice and beans
CHICKEN AND STEAK FAJITAS$17.99
Grilled pepers and onions served with lettuce ,pico de Gallo,cheese,flour tortillas, rice and beans
SHRIMP FAJITAS$17.99
Grilled pepers and onions served with lettuce ,pico de Gallo,cheese,flour tortillas, rice and beans
More about La Taquería - Dedham - 320 Washington Street

