Fish and chips in
Dedham
/
Dedham
/
Fish And Chips
Dedham restaurants that serve fish and chips
HAMBURGERS
Horse Thieves Tavern
585 High Street, Dedham
Avg 4
(103 reviews)
Fish & chips
$18.00
Deep fried cod, tartar sauce, HTT fries, slaw
More about Horse Thieves Tavern
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Oscar's
380 Washington Street, Dedham
Avg 4.2
(262 reviews)
Fish and Chips
$17.00
More about Oscar's
