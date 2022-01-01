Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Dedham

Dedham restaurants
Dedham restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Bellagio Pizza & Grill image

PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Bellagio Pizza & Grill

505 High St, Dedham

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
MOZZARELLA STICKS
With Marinara Sauce
More about Bellagio Pizza & Grill
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Il Massimo

400 Legacy Pl, Dedham

Avg 4.6 (354 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Mozzarella Sticks w/ fries$9.00
More about Il Massimo

