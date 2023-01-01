Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Dedham

Dedham restaurants
Toast

Dedham restaurants that serve mussels

Il Massimo image

FRENCH FRIES

Il Massimo

400 Legacy Pl, Dedham

Avg 4.6 (354 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels$16.00
More about Il Massimo
Horse Thieves Tavern image

HAMBURGERS

Horse Thieves Tavern

585 High Street, Dedham

Avg 4 (103 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussels$16.00
PEI mussels roasted in a broth of white wine, butter, garlic, and almonds, crusty potato bread
More about Horse Thieves Tavern

