Octopus in Dedham

Dedham restaurants
Dedham restaurants that serve octopus

FRENCH FRIES

Il Massimo

400 Legacy Pl, Dedham

Avg 4.6 (354 reviews)
Takeout
Charred Octopus$19.00
Gigante Beans, Tomato, Chorizo Mostarda
GF Octopus$19.00
Charred Octopus, Ciabattoni Beans, Tomato, Chorizo Mostarda
More about Il Massimo
Genki Sushi

202 Legacy Place, Dedham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Octopus (Tako) Sashimi$9.95
More about Genki Sushi

