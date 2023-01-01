Pho in Dedham
29 Bistro | Pho x Thai
29 Bryant Street, Dedham
|*Pho Dedham Special
|$16.50
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.*
Famous Vietnamese beef noodle soup with rare steaks, well done frank, tendon, tripe, meat ball, sliced onion, scallions and cilantro.
|Pho Ga
|$14.50
Chicken noodle soup with shredded chicken, sliced onion, scallions and cilantro in aromatic chicken broth.
|Pho Chay
|$14.50
Vegetarian noodle soup with fresh tofu and assorted vegetables, garlic, sliced onion, scallions and cilantro in vegetarian broth.