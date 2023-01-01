Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho in Dedham

Dedham restaurants
Dedham restaurants that serve pho

29 Bistro | Pho x Thai

29 Bryant Street, Dedham

*Pho Dedham Special$16.50
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.*
Famous Vietnamese beef noodle soup with rare steaks, well done frank, tendon, tripe, meat ball, sliced onion, scallions and cilantro.
Pho Ga$14.50
Chicken noodle soup with shredded chicken, sliced onion, scallions and cilantro in aromatic chicken broth.
Pho Chay$14.50
Vegetarian noodle soup with fresh tofu and assorted vegetables, garlic, sliced onion, scallions and cilantro in vegetarian broth.
More about 29 Bistro | Pho x Thai
Menya Jiro- Dedham - 756 Legacy Place

756 Legacy Place, Dedham

Pho Chicken$16.00
More about Menya Jiro- Dedham - 756 Legacy Place

