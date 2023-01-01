Pork chops in Dedham
Dedham restaurants that serve pork chops
29 Bistro | Pho x Thai
29 Bryant Street, Dedham
|Com Grilled Pork Chop
|$17.50
Rice Plate with your choice of meat with shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, scallion and ground peanut, served with Nước chấm (Vietnamese dipping sauce)..
Il Massimo
400 Legacy Pl, Dedham
|Pork Chop
|$34.00
Grilled Pork Chop, Spicy Caramelized Figs, Gnocchi tossed with Brown Butter and Roasted Cauiflower
|GF Pork Chop
|$29.00
Grilled Pork Chop, Spicy Caramelized Figs, Gnocchi tossed with Brown Butter and Roasted Tricolored Cauliflower