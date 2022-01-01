Go
Dee’s Vegan To-Go

1540 West Blvd Ste 100

SEASONED FRIES$4.49
12oz Mac & Cheeze$8.49
Hot & Spicy Chick'n Sandwich$15.89
Buffalo Mushroom Bites$8.89
LEMON POUND CAKE$5.99
Mushroom Fried Sandwich$14.89
Beyond Breakfast Sandwich$6.49
FRIED CHIK’N TENDERS W/SIDE$14.99
Quarter Lb. Burger$14.89
SPICY JAMBALAYA W/SAUSAGE$14.99
Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
