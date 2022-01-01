Deep End Cafe
Come on in and enjoy!
41 Chase Ave
Location
41 Chase Ave
Dennis Port MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Red Nun Bar & Grill - Dennis Port
Come in and enjoy!
The Den Cape Cod
A fun local bar serving great food and drinks!
508-258-0805
Knockout Pizza - Cape Cod
Come in and enjoy!
The Ocean House
We look forward to you being our guests