Deep Pond Farmhouse Kitchen - 123 Dolan Cir
Open today 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Location
123 Dolan Cir, East Taunton MA 02718
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cafe Services - 223 - Jordan's
No Reviews
450 Revolutionary Drive East Taunton, MA 02718
View restaurant