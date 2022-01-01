Deep Roots Street Food
ROOTED IN CREATIVITY ~ ROOTED IN COMMUNITY:
Deep Roots Street Food, offering a global street food experience to celebrate the great American Melting Pot.
SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
4 Park Place • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4 Park Place
Granby CT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lox Stock & Bagels
Come in and enjoy!
At The Barn
Crafted by Executive Chef Dan Fortin, our seasonal contemporary American cuisine menu includes steaks, seafood, raw bar, and a variety of small plates. Our spacious dining room features contemporary decor, with table selections to suit any occasion.
Our bar features a discerning wine list, as well as a wide array of martinis, specialty cocktails, and 10 ever-changing craft beers on tap.
@ The Barn caters to every guest’s need, featuring a full-service bar, upstairs private dining room, and outdoor patio. Our restaurant is the perfect spot for business meetings, lunch with friends, or even a holiday get together.
Visit us daily for lunch and dinner, or stop by for our Saturday & Sunday Brunch. Our full service bar features a unique happy hour every day from 3-6pm.
Han Asian Cuisine - Granby
Han Asian Cuisine located in the heart of Granby, offers an extensive menu from Thai, Chinese and Japanese cuisine.
The complexity associated with creating the perfect sushi starts with the freshest seafood, fresh wasabi and the ideal sushi rice. These elements are what Han believes in and this is what captures the true essence of our food. Come visit Han Sushi Bar and watch its amazing chefs create cutting edge sushi, or come experience fine Asian cuisine in our dining area.
Z Express
Delivery from Zen Restaurant Group! At The Barn, La Figata, Han Asian Cuisine, and Verdura Tapas delivered right to your door.