Deep Roots Street Food

ROOTED IN CREATIVITY ~ ROOTED IN COMMUNITY:
Deep Roots Street Food, offering a global street food experience to celebrate the great American Melting Pot.

SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

4 Park Place • $

Avg 4.7 (162 reviews)

Popular Items

Plain Hot Chocolate (12oz)$3.50
8 oz cup with plain milk chocolate hot chocolate.
Does not include ice cream.
Lemonade and Ice Tea$3.00
Hot Tea$2.00
Creamy Pesto and Baby Spinach Pasta$13.00
Made to order creamy mozzarella & pesto cream sauce, pasta, spinach. $12 (Pesto Contains Cashews)
Add chicken for $4
Goat Cheese and Fig Grilled Cheese$12.00
Goat Cheese and mozzarella with Fig Preserves and Balsamic Glaze on Grilled New York Sourdough
Local Bottled Soda$2.50
Proudly serving only local soda from Hosmer Mountain and Harmony Springs
Bottled Water$1.00
Poland Spring
Sparkling Water$2.50
Spinach, Artichoke, Roasted Red Pepper & Pesto Grilled Cheese$12.00
Mozzarella, Spinach, Artichoke, Roasted Red Pepper & Pesto (Pesto Contains Cashews) on Grilled Garlic Sourdough
Cauliflower Bites$8.00
Lightly Breaded Crispy Cauliflower served with a side of Curry Dipping sauce Gluten-Free Can be made vegan with tahini sauce)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

4 Park Place

Granby CT

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lox Stock & Bagels

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

At The Barn

No reviews yet

Crafted by Executive Chef Dan Fortin, our seasonal contemporary American cuisine menu includes steaks, seafood, raw bar, and a variety of small plates. Our spacious dining room features contemporary decor, with table selections to suit any occasion.
Our bar features a discerning wine list, as well as a wide array of martinis, specialty cocktails, and 10 ever-changing craft beers on tap.
@ The Barn caters to every guest’s need, featuring a full-service bar, upstairs private dining room, and outdoor patio. Our restaurant is the perfect spot for business meetings, lunch with friends, or even a holiday get together.
Visit us daily for lunch and dinner, or stop by for our Saturday & Sunday Brunch. Our full service bar features a unique happy hour every day from 3-6pm.

Han Asian Cuisine - Granby

No reviews yet

Han Asian Cuisine located in the heart of Granby, offers an extensive menu from Thai, Chinese and Japanese cuisine.
The complexity associated with creating the perfect sushi starts with the freshest seafood, fresh wasabi and the ideal sushi rice. These elements are what Han believes in and this is what captures the true essence of our food. Come visit Han Sushi Bar and watch its amazing chefs create cutting edge sushi, or come experience fine Asian cuisine in our dining area.

Z Express

No reviews yet

Delivery from Zen Restaurant Group! At The Barn, La Figata, Han Asian Cuisine, and Verdura Tapas delivered right to your door.

