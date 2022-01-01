Go
Deep Run Roadhouse

Deep Run Roadhouse is breaking the mold of traditional BBQ restaurants in Richmond, VA, by offering more than just pulled pork and baked beans. We specialize in the finest regional barbecue, Tex-Mex, and comfort food in a comfortable, quick-service family atmosphere. Come see what Richmond is raving about! We offer catering as well as take-out

12379 Gayton Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich$6.95
Fresh Bone in Pork Shoulder, Brown Sugar & Black Pepper Rub, Lightly Chopped, No Sauce. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun
Mac & Cheese$2.75
Made with our famous Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese Sauce.
Hush Puppies$2.75
Served with Honey Butter. Extra Honey Butter can be ordered in the "Extras" category.
Cornbread$2.25
Served with Honey Butter. Extra Honey Butter can be ordered in the "Extras" category.
Pork*$5.50
Fresh Bone in Pork Shoulder, Brown Sugar & Black Pepper Rub, Lightly Chopped, No Sauce
Potato Wedges$2.75
Sandwich Roll$0.75
Brisket*$7.50
"Our Specialty" Texas Style Black Pepper Rub, Sliced to Order, Fatty or Lean, No Sauce
Smoked Fried Wings$6.50
Smoked then Fried, Spicy Buffalo or Cherry Bourbon BBQ, Served with Chipotle Ranch and Celery.
4/8 Pieces include 1 (2oz) Chipotle Ranch
12 Pieces include 1 (2oz) Chipotle Ranch
Small Family Pack$35.00
(Feeds 4) 1 lb. Pork or Chicken, 3 Large (Pint) Sides, 4 Buns and Sauce
Location

12379 Gayton Road

Richmond VA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
