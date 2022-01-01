Deer Park restaurants you'll love
Must-try Deer Park restaurants
More about My Cookie Dealer pop up2
My Cookie Dealer pop up2
1002 The Arches Circle Tanger Outlet, Deer Park
|Popular items
|Most Loved chocolate peppermint childhood cupcake
|$6.75
Cocoa batter with chocolate cake, crushed peppermint candy & chocolate chips, filled with vanilla creme, dipped in chocolate, peppermint swirl on top
|LOADED COUCH POTATO FRIES
|$10.25
cheese sauce, bacon bits, scallions, crema fresca
|Holiday Who-Be-What-EEE
|$5.25
Green batter with red & green M&Ms & chocolate chips
More about Popei's Clam Bar
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Popei's Clam Bar
760 Grand Boulevard, Deer Park
|Popular items
|Fried Oysters
|$18.99
A dozen whole oysters breaded and deep fried!
|Seafood Mac & Cheese
|$19.99
Homemade mac and cheese with shrimp, bacon and lobster meat!
|Fried Shrimp Platter
|$24.99
More about Burger Byte
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Burger Byte
528 COMMACK RD, DEER PARK
|Popular items
|The Cowboy
|$7.99
1/3 LB. PATTY | BBQ | ONION RING | BACON | CHEDDAR CHEESE
|The Club
|$9.99
1/3 LB. PATTY ON BRIOCHE BUN | CHEDDAR CHEESE | AVOCADO | BACON | LEAF LETTUCE | ROMA TOMATO | SRIRACHA RANCH | CLUB BURGER SEASONING
|Sweet Chili Wings 8 piece
|$12.99
8 SWEET CHILI WINGS (MILD HEAT) SERVED WITH CARROTS & CELERY AND A CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE